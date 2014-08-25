FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China's Hareon Solar plans investments in solar projects
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 25, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-China's Hareon Solar plans investments in solar projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - China’s Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to invest about 1 billion yuan (162.50 million US dollar) in solar power project in Hebei province

* Says signs framework agreement to invest 4 billion yuan in three years in solar power project in Heilongjiang province

* Says unit Hareon Swiss Holding AG signs agreement with General Directorate of Agricultural Credit Cooperative Central Union (TKKB) and Ilb Helios Energy Ltd Co (ILB) for solar power project in Turkey

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1p87zn5;bit.ly/1p87AHx;bit.ly/1tKQUnW

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.