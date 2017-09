Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit to sell 100 percent stake in Brilliant Harvest 003 to UK’s FS Hunters Race for 12.8 million pounds (20.69 million US dollar)

