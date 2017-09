June 30 (Reuters) - China’s Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell Italy-based Cassano solar power station project owned by Greenvision Ambiente Photo-Solar S.r.l to Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation for 35.33 million euros ($48.10 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iSytx5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)