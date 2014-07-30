FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Hareon Solar Technology expects to swing profit in H1
July 30, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Hareon Solar Technology expects to swing profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add bullet points, links)

July 30 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit at 0-10 million yuan (1.62 million US dollar) versus net loss of 254.8 million yuan previous year

* Says signs agreement with Switzerland’s ILB Helios on solar power projects

* Says unit and partner plans to set up solar power unit in India

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XdNJeo; bit.ly/1trLJMF; bit.ly/1s1Zi3z

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1712 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
