Hargreaves Lansdown assets under administration rise to record 49 bln stg
February 4, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Hargreaves Lansdown assets under administration rise to record 49 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown’s assets under administration rose 4.7 percent to a record 49.1 billion pounds in the six months to end of December, the firm said on Wednesday.

Assets were boosted by net inflows of 2.25 billion pounds during the period as the firm added 23,000 clients, taking its total number to 675,000, it said in a statement.

Hargreaves also announced an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share, up 4 percent from the first half and said profit before tax for the period stood at 101.9 million pounds, a small drop from 104.1 million pounds earned in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

