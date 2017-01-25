FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Philip Johnson as CFO
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Philip Johnson as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had appointed Philip Johnson as chief financial officer, replacing Chris Hill, who steps up to become chief executive officer.

Johnson, previously CFO at Jupiter Fund Management, will join the company on Feb. 20, while current CEO Ian Gorham will step down following the company's interim results, subject to regulatory approvals.

"After a thorough search and assessment process we are delighted to welcome Philip as the Group's CFO. He has a highly relevant financial services background and will bring new skills and expertise to the Board and leadership team," Mike Evans, chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown, said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)

