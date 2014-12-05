FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hargreaves Lansdown CFO to leave
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Hargreaves Lansdown CFO to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British investment platform operator Hargreaves Lansdown Plc said Chief Financial Officer Tracey Taylor had decided to step down from the role with immediate effect.

Taylor, who has held the post since 2008, will remain with Hargreaves until end of June to ensure a smooth transition and to oversee a number of operational projects, the company said.

Simon Cleveland, a partner in accountancy firm Deloitte, will take over as interim CFO from Monday, while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Hargreaves’ platform allows retail investors to access mutual funds. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.