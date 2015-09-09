FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown says FY pretax profit down 5 pct
September 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown says FY pretax profit down 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Total dividend 33 pence per share

* Says grows revenue, assets under administration and active client numbers to new record levels.

* Says strong growth in assets under administration up 18 percent to 55.2 billion pounds.

* Says 736,000 active clients, an increase of 84,000 on year.

* Says profit before tax decreased by 5 percent to 199 million pounds, impacted by known headwinds.

* Says total dividend up 3 percent to 33 pence per share.

* Says net revenue 294.2 million pounds, up 1 percent.

* Says net operating profit margin (on net revenue) 67.3 percent, down 4 percentage points.

* Says diluted earnings per share 33.1 pence, down 3 percent.

* Says net new business inflows 6.1 billion pounds, down 5 percent.

* Cites headwinds as impact of retail distribution review, changes in regulations concerning client money, and increase in FCFS levy.

* Says coming year will be a challenging one but we believe we are well set to return group to its growth trajectory.

* Says new cash and peer-to-peer lending services remain on track and it expects to bring them to market in the second half of 2016.

* Says two third party firms to transfer books of business post year-end. To add up to 430 million pounds of client assets and 12,000 clients to Hargreaves.

* Says Vantage platform assets under administration 52.3 billion pounds, up 18 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
