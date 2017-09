LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - British investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown saw record quarterly net inflows of money from clients in the three months to March 31 as low interest rates pushed more people into playing the stock market.

The group’s assets under administration increased 2.3 billion pounds to 45.7 billion pounds over the period, helped by net inflows of 1.83 billion pounds, Hargreaves Lansdown said in a trading statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)