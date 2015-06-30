Hargreaves to acquire 370 mln stg client assets from J.P. Morgan AM

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown will acquire client assets worth 370 million pounds ($582 million) from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the British investment firm said on Tuesday.

The transaction will see Hargreaves take over 7,000 accounts from the money manager, a unit of the U.S. banking giant.

Hargreaves administered assets worth 55.3 billion pounds for its 715,000 clients at the end of April.

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed, Hargreaves said. ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)