April 19, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hargreaves Lansdown inflows defy Europe gloom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Assets under administration up 2.6 bln stg to 26 bln stg

* Net inflows 1 bln stg in Q3 to end March

* Operating revenue up 17 pct vs 2011

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown has brushed off investor jitters about the parlous state of Europe’s economy with a 1 billion pounds net inflow of new funds from clients in the first three months of 2012.

Total assets under administration, including the lift from investment performance, increased by 2.6 billion pounds to 26 billion pounds over the period, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

The robust sales figures defy warnings made by the firm in late 2011 that net inflows could slow on account of economic conditions.

“Our historically busy time leading up to the end of the tax year has been excellent, with net new business in February and March 2012 matching last year’s record equivalent months... We have also experienced an encouraging start to April,” said Chief Executive Ian Gorham.

Recovering markets and rising asset values, as well as new business flows drove a 17 percent improvement in operating revenue at the firm during the period compared with a year earlier, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

