FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hargreaves Lansdown complains to govt over Lloyds share sale plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 12, 2016 / 4:21 PM / 10 months ago

Hargreaves Lansdown complains to govt over Lloyds share sale plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had written to the British government to protest about the potential exclusion of retail investors from the sale of its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government's stake in the bailed-out bank, said on Friday it would relaunch a trading plan to try to return Lloyds to full private ownership through sales of stock to institutional investors over the next 12 months.

But it recommended scrapping plans to sell off some shares via a discounted offer to the general public, a decision Hargreaves said risked disappointing thousands of small investors hoping to cash in on growth at Britain's biggest mortgage lender.

In an emailed statement, Hargreaves Lansdown's Chief Executive, Ian Gorham, said any withdrawl of retail participation in the sale, which can be a money earner for its trading platform, would "put the interests of city institutions ahead of ordinary investors".

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary investors were keen to buy shares in the bank from the government; with 374,000 registering interest via Hargreaves Lansdown alone, the company said.

British finance minister Philip Hammond has stopped short of axing the retail share sale altogether but said it was "not the right time for a retail offer" due to increased market volatility. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.