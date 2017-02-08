LONDON Feb 8 Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said pretax profit rose 21 percent year-on-year in the six months to the end of December, helped by strong demand for equities trading after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Net pretax profit in the period was 131 million pounds ($163.85 million), up from 108.1 million pounds in the year earlier period, while revenues were up 16 percent to 184.8 million pounds, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The gains helped underpin a 10 percent increase in the interim dividend to 8.60 pence per share from 7.8 pence a year earlier, it added.

Assets under administration rose 13 percent between June and December to hit a record 70 billion pounds, it said. That was helped by net new business inflows of 2.34 billion pounds.

