FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown up on UK savings rules change
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown up on UK savings rules change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown bounced back in afternoon trade on Wednesday after UK finance minister George Osborne announced plans to increase the amount of money able to be saved using Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs).

In a speech presenting his annual budget statement to parliament, Osborne said he planned to simplify the ISA structure and increase the tax free annual savings limit to 15,000 pounds($24,900) from July 1.

At 1330 GMT, the stock was trading up 0.8 percent at 1,325.8 pence, after trading at 1,303 points before the announcement. ($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.