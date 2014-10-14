FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Hargreaves Lansdown gets new money boost, sees record assets in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK investment platform company Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday that assets under administration rose to a record 47 billion pounds in the September quarter, boosted by a near 1 billion rise in net new money.

Revenues in the quarter were 70.8 million pounds, against 70.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while the number of active clients using its fund-picking services rose by 10,000 to 662,000, it said in a statement.

Asset and client retention ratios remained strong during the period, it added, at 92.6 percent and 92.3 percent, respectively.

Hargreaves said the quarterly growth came even though a weakening in broader market sentiment as a result of geopolitical risk and weak economic data had resulted in stock markets falling. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

