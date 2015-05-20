FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hargreaves Lansdown posts record inflows in 4 mths to end-April
May 20, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hargreaves Lansdown posts record inflows in 4 mths to end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted record net inflows of 2.75 billion pounds ($4.26 billion) in the four months to end-April, boosted by strong demand for its pension services.

That helped increase total assets under administration by 6.2 billion pounds to a record 55.3 billion pounds, compared with 49.1 billion pounds at the end of December, up 22 percent from a year earlier.

Strong client and asset retention rates also helped underpin the asset growth, driving an increase in year-to-date net revenue to 241 million pounds, it said in a statement.

The number of net new active clients on its main online platform rose by 40,000 in the four month period, taking total active clients to 715,000 at the end of April, up 13 percent from the prior year’s 630,000.

$1 = 0.6455 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar

