October 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hargreaves Lansdown says assets fall 500 mln stg on stock market flux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday that first quarter assets under administration fell by 500 million pounds, weighed by stock market falls, although new business inflows hit a record high.

Total assets were 54.7 billion pounds ($83.59 billion) in the three months to end-September, down from 55.2 billion at the end of June, it said in a statement, with revenues at 78.5 million pounds, a gain of 11 percent on the year.

New business inflows during the first quarter were up 47 percent on the prior year to 1.43 billion pounds, it added, helping boost total active client numbers by 24,000, a gain of 140 percent on the same period a year earlier.

Hargreaves Lansdown says client and asset retention rates remained strong at 94 percent and 93.7 percent for the quarter, compared to 93.4 percent and 92.7 percent respectively seen in last financial year. ($1 = 0.6544 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

