FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hargreaves Lansdown bucks weak markets to see assets rise 2.6 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Hargreaves Lansdown bucks weak markets to see assets rise 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown bucked weak market sentiment to post a 2.6 percent rise in total assets under administration in the four months to end-April as more clients signed up to its Vantage investing platform.

Volatile markets and uncertainty in the run up to a British vote on membership of the European Union had hit investor confidence, although total assets still rose to to 60.3 billion pounds from 58.8 billion at end-December, it said.

Net inflows during the period nevertheless slowed year on year to 2.3 billion pounds from 2.75 billion, it said in a statement.

The firm, which is in the process of broadening out the range of financial services it provides, said total client numbers at end-April were 822,000, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Revenues in the opening four months were 286.9 million pounds, up 12 percent, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.