LONDON May 18 British fund supermarket
Hargreaves Lansdown on Thursday posted a 10 percent
rise in assets in the four months to the end of April, buoyed by
new fund and product launches and improved investor sentiment.
Hargreaves, which helps retail investors invest in a range
of products through its online platform, said total funds at the
end of April were 77 billion pounds($99.74 billion).
Net new business inflows during the period were 3.3 billion
pounds, to take year-to-date inflows to 5.6 billion pounds.
Hargreaves said the performance was driven by a recovery in
investor confidence ahead of the end of the tax year, new fund
launches, including one from fund manager Neil Woodford, as well
as government changes to tax-free savings rules.
($1 = 0.7720 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)