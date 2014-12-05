FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown says CFO Tracey Taylor to step down
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown says CFO Tracey Taylor to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Tracey Taylor has decided to leave Hargreaves Lansdown Group at end of June 2015

* Taylor will stand down as chief financial officer (‘CFO’) and as a director with effect from 5th December 2014

* Taylor will remain with group until 30 th June 2015 to ensure a smooth transition and to oversee a number of operational projects

* Board has commenced process of identifying a permanent successor for role of CFO

* Simon Cleveland, a partner from accountancy firm Deloitte, will be appointed as interim CFO with effect from 8th Dec until a new permanent CFO is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
