LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC : * Assets under administration increased £2.2 billion in three months to 30

September to £28.5 billion * Revenue £68.7M, a record for any quarter and up 20% compared to Q1 2011 * Net new business inflows of assets of £0.55BN (Q1 2011: £0.68BN)