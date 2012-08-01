Haribo swallows $3 mln fine for sales chatter

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Haribo, famous for its bear-shaped confectionary, will have to swallow a 2.4 million euro ($3 million) fine for sharing confidential information on sales negotiations with three rivals, the country’s competition regulator said on Wednesday.

Representatives from Haribo, Mars GmbH and two further companies regularly met in 2006 and 2007 to swap details of ongoing negotiations and discounts with retailers, the cartel office said.

“Even though we’re not talking here about more hardcore offences like price-fixing, such practices still restrict competition,” Andreas Mundt, head of the cartel office, said in a statement.

The German unit of Mars Inc alerted the authorities and thus escaped a fine. The regulator is still investigating the other two companies, whose names it did not disclose.

Haribo, founded in Bonn by Hans Riegel in 1920, said it would accept the fine.