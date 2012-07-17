FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Harland Clarke sells $235 mln notes
July 17, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Harland Clarke sells $235 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Harland Clarke Holdings Corp 
on Tuesday sold $235 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said market sources.
    The size of the deal was decreased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, UBS, and Natixis were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HARLAND CLARKE

AMT $235 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/01/2018
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 96       FIRST PAY   02/01/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 10.666 PCT   SETTLEMENT  07/24/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 985 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

