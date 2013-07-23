FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Davis + Henderson to buy Harland Financial for $1.2 billion
July 23, 2013

Davis + Henderson to buy Harland Financial for $1.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - Davis + Henderson Corp, a Canadian financial services provider, said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire U.S. rival Harland Financial Solutions for about $1.2 billion in cash from Harland Clarke Holdings Corp .

The deal will broaden D+H’s offerings for online and mobile banking, branch automation and commercial lending, said the Toronto-based company which tailors technology to the needs of credit unions, community banks and other financial institutions.

HFS has about 5,400 U.S. bank and credit union clients.

The deal will significantly boost D+H’s exposure to the U.S. market. It is expected to close next month, subject to regulatory approvals.

