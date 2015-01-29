FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harley-Davidson profit dips, hurt by strong dollar
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Harley-Davidson profit dips, hurt by strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit due largely to a strong U.S. dollar, though results were in line with expectations.

The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $74.5 million in the fourth quarter through Dec. 31, down just over 1 percent from $75.4 million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings per share of 35 cents, compared with 34 cents in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 34 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.