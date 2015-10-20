FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Harley-Davidson third quarter profit falls on slowed sales
October 20, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Harley-Davidson third quarter profit falls on slowed sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects story tag for media subscribers to HARLEY DAVIDSON-RESULTS/)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit as global new motorcycles sales fell more than 1 percent.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported a net income of $140.3 million, down about 6.5 percent from $150.1 million from a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were 69 cents per share in the third quarter the same a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 78 cents per share. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

