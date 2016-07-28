FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Harley-Davidson second-quarter income drops on soft U.S. sales
July 28, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Harley-Davidson second-quarter income drops on soft U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc reported a lower quarterly net income on Thursday as soft demand slowed sales in the United States, the company's biggest market.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said its net income was $280.4 million in the second quarter, down from $299.8 million a year ago.

Earnings per share increased to $1.55, from $1.44 a year ago. Revenue was $1.86 billion, up slightly from $1.82 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

