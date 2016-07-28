FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson beat expectations, trims 2016 outlook
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson beat expectations, trims 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects "sales" outlook to "shipment" outlook in first paragraph)

July 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates, but the motorcycle manufacturer trimmed its shipment outlook due to soft demand in the United States, its biggest market.

Earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $1.44 a year ago and topped analysts' expectations of $1.53.

"While our investments to grow product awareness and ridership globally are beginning to take hold in a number of markets, current conditions in the U.S. and economic headwinds in other parts of the world combine to raise caution," Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich said in a statement.

Harley-Davidson's domestic sales fell 5.2 percent in the quarter, while U.S. motorcycle industry sales overall were down 8.6 percent in the same period.

The company cut its 2016 full-year motorcycle shipment outlook to 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles.

The previous shipment estimate was 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
