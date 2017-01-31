FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

Harley expects 2017 shipments to be flat to down modestly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.

The motorcycle maker's net income rose to $47.18 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $42.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell to $933 million from $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

