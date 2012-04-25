FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson profit beats on strong U.S. sales
April 25, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

Harley-Davidson profit beats on strong U.S. sales

April 25 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy was on the mend, young customers are embracing its brand and it will ship more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.

Net earnings rose to $172 million, or 74 cents per share, from $119 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Product sales jumped 20 percent to $1.27 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.22 billion. U.S. sales were up 26 percent.

