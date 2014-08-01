Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles due to ignition problem

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc is recalling more than 3,000 motorcycles to fix an ignition switch issue that can cause the bikes to stall and crash, the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said on Friday.

The U.S. motorcycle maker informed NHTSA that excessive engine vibrations could trigger the issue, which it said affects 3,361 of its 2014 FXDL Dyna Low Rider motorcycles.

This is the second big recall Harley-Davidson has been forced to make this summer, typically the company’s peak selling season.

In July, the Milwaukee-based company told NHTSA it was recalling more than 66,421 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles from the 2014 model year to fix a problem that could cause the bike’s front wheels to lock up and crash.

Last week, Harley-Davidson cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and a delay in getting its newest bikes into dealer showrooms. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)