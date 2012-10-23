FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson profit falls as it revamps production
October 23, 2012 / 11:25 AM / in 5 years

Harley-Davidson profit falls as it revamps production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday as it revamped the production system at its largest factory, but kept its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments unchanged.

Net earnings fell to $134.0 million, or 59 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Consolidated revenue fell to $1.25 billion.

Milwaukee-based Harley held steady its full-year forecast, which calls for a 5 percent to 7 percent increase in the number of motorcycles it ships to dealers, with gross margins of 34.75 percent to 35.75 percent.

