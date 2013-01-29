FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson profit shy of Wall Street forecasts
January 29, 2013

Harley-Davidson profit shy of Wall Street forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported fourth-quarter net income slightly below Wall Street estimates, as its revenue from motorcycle sales declined while it is phasing in new software control systems at its main U.S. factories.

The company on Tuesday said profit was $70.6 million or 31 cents per share, compared with $105.7 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 32 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

