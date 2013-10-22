FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson profit rises, shipment forecast unchanged
October 22, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Harley-Davidson profit rises, shipment forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Harley Davidson Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, lifted by the normal summer surge in motorcycle sales in its key North American market, but it kept its full-year forecast for global bike shipments unchanged.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $162.7 million, or 73 cents a share, up from $134.0 million, or 59 cents a share, a year before.

Overall revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, financial services and apparel rose 7 percent to $1.34 billion, the company said.

