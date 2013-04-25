FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, sticks to shipment forecast
April 25, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, sticks to shipment forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a sharply higher profit on Thursday, in line with expectations, and kept its full-year shipment forecast unchanged.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a first-quarter profit of $224.1 million, or 99 cents a share, up from $172.0 million, or 74 cents a share a year before.

Sales rose 9.8 percent to $1.57 billion, the company said.

Analysts, on average, had expected Harley-Davidson to report a profit of 99 cents a share on sales on $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

