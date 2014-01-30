FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson posts higher quarterly profit
January 30, 2014

Harley-Davidson posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc posted higher quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by growing global sales of its motorcycles.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $75.4 million, or 34 cents a share, up from $70.6 million, or 31 cents a share, last year.

Overall revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, financial services and apparel rose 1.5 percent to $1.2 billion, Harley-Davidson said.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 34 cents a share on sales of $1.04 billion.

