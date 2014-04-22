FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson posts higher-than-expected profit
April 22, 2014

Harley-Davidson posts higher-than-expected profit

April 22 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by strong sales growth outside its core North American market.

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported first-quarter net income of $265.9 million, or $1.21 a share, up from $224.1 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the Milwaukee-based company to report a profit of $1.08 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 10.2 percent to $1.73 billion, the company said. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

