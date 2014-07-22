FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, but cuts shipment forecast
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, but cuts shipment forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday but cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected retail sales.

The company posted a second-quarter profit of $354.2 million, or $1.62 a share, up from $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Consolidated sales, which includes revenue from its financing business, rose nearly 12 percent to $2 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Milwaukee-based company to report a profit per share of $1.46, according to Reuters estimates.

But Harley cut its full-year shipment forecast, citing -- in part -- poor second-quarter sales, which it said were “adversely affected by prolonged poor weather across parts of the U.S. and soft Sportster motorcycle sales.” (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago,Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
