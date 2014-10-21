FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson posts results that top expectations
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Harley-Davidson posts results that top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results on Tuesday, lifted by strong sales of its products in key markets, including the United States.

The Milwaukee-based company, the world’s leading manufacturer of large cruising and touring motorcycles, posted a third-quarter profit of $150.1 million, or 69 cents a share, down from $162.7 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue slipped 1.3 percent to $1.3 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Harley-Davidson to post a profit of 60 cents a share on sales of $1.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Denver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
