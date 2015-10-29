FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harman revenue rises on strong demand from automakers, consumers
October 29, 2015 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

Harman revenue rises on strong demand from automakers, consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 14.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from automakers and consumers.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $87.1 million, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $83 million, $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.63 billion from $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

