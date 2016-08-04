FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harman's revenue rises on car audio demand
August 4, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Harman's revenue rises on car audio demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from automakers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $113 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $100 million, $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $1.88 billion from $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

