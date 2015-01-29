UPDATE 1-Harman profit beats on strong car infotainment sales

(Adds forecast, estimates, details, background, share move)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc , maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a better-than-expected profit and revenue as increasing auto sales led to strong demand for the company’s car infotainment products.

Harman, whose shares were up 14 percent in premarket trading, said it now expects a profit of $5.85 per share for the year ending June, up from $5.25 forecast earlier.

The company on Thursday also announced a deal with Chinese search engine Baidu Inc to launch a networking service, called Carlife, that will offer entertainment and navigation services on Harman’s products in China.

Harman last week bought privately held Symphony Teleca and Red Bend Software for $950 million in cash and stock to bulk up its “connected car” offerings as infotainment systems become more software-intensive.

Auto sales in the United States increased almost 11 percent last month to more than 1.5 million vehicles, boosted by falling gasoline prices, research firm Autodata said.

Harman, which counts Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp among its customers, said revenue from its infotainment business increased 12 percent to $774 million in the second quarter.

The business, accounting for nearly half of the company’s revenue, offers audio and video systems, route navigation and cloud-based services to drivers.

Sales jumped 25.8 percent at the company’s lifestyle division, which offers audio and video products for cars and homes.

Total revenue rose to $1.58 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.33 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Harman increased to $166.2 million, or $1.65 per share, from $71.6 million, $1.03 per share. Excluding items, the company earned $1.79 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)