Harman revenue rises on strong demand for car audio products
April 30, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Harman revenue rises on strong demand for car audio products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales boosted demand for the company’s car infotainment products.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $87 million, or $1.22 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $78 million, $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.40 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
