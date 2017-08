SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries for about $8 billion, a deal that enables the South Korean electronics giant to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.

Samsung said in a statement it expected to use cash to fund the deal, which represents a premium of 28 percent to Harman's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)