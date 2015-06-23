FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harman must face shareholder lawsuit over 2007 disclosures
June 23, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Harman must face shareholder lawsuit over 2007 disclosures

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a securities fraud class action accusing Harman International Industries Inc of misleading shareholders to prop up its share price in 2007 while the audio equipment company was planning to go private.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Harman shareholders could pursue claims that the Stamford, Connecticut-based company misled them about the strength of its personal navigational device products (PND) business, and concealed how its products were growing obsolete.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LjYSiZ

