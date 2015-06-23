Harman must face shareholder lawsuit over 2007 disclosures

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a securities fraud class action accusing Harman International Industries Inc of misleading shareholders to prop up its share price in 2007 while the audio equipment company was planning to go private.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Harman shareholders could pursue claims that the Stamford, Connecticut-based company misled them about the strength of its personal navigational device products (PND) business, and concealed how its products were growing obsolete.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LjYSiZ