Harman revenue up on higher audio systems sales to luxury carmakers
May 1, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Harman revenue up on higher audio systems sales to luxury carmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its infotainment systems to luxury carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen.

Net income rose to $73.4 million, or $1.05 per share in the third quarter ended March 31, from $34.9 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.40 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier. Revenue in its infotainment business, which provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems to carmakers, rose 29 percent to $736 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

