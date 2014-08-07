FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harman Industries revenue jumps 22 pct
August 7, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Harman Industries revenue jumps 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc , reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its car entertainment and home audio products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $43.2 million, or 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion said the company, whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

