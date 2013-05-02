FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harman International profit drops 80 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Harman International profit drops 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc, which owns brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, reported a 80 percent drop in quarterly profit as lower automotive production in Western Europe hit revenue in the company’s biggest business.

Net income fell to $35 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter from $173 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 3 percent to $1.06 billion.

Harman’s biggest business, infotainment, which provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Fiat SpA’s Ferrari and Volkswagen’s Audi, reported a 6.7 percent drop in revenue.

Carmakers are bracing for a tough year. Volkswagen and Daimler said last week their earnings dropped in the first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.