FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harman posts higher quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Harman posts higher quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc, whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon, reported an 8 percent rise in revenue as demand rose for its infotainment systems from luxury carmakers.

Net income fell to $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $49.3 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share.

Harman recorded restructuring and other charges of $72 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.18 billion.

Infotainment, Harman’s biggest business, reported a 4 percent rise in revenue.

The business provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Fiat SpA’s Ferrari and Volkswagen’s Audi.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.