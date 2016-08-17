South Africa's Harmony will consider Barrick's Acacia stake - CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold's chief executive said on Wednesday that the South African gold producer, which plans to expand in Africa, could assess Barrick Gold's assets in Acacia.

"We will look at it," Peter Steenkamp told a media briefing after a results presentation.

Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)